Police catch copper thieves red handed

POLICE on routine patrol caught two scrap metal thieves red handed at Gympie's Bonnick Rd dump, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Gympie men Ricky Stephen Andrews, 39 and Mitchell Robert Wells, 20, pleaded guilty to entering property and stealing metal intended for recycling.

The prosecutor told the court the two were found at 9.40pm on April 1 near a hole which had been cut in the wire fence around the facility.

Andrews had agreed to assist Wells to steal scrap metal which Wells then intended to sell, he said.

They were found with property including an air conditioner, a bull bar and copper pipe.

The prosecutor said thefts from the dump were "a significant issue for the community.”

There had been a significant number of break-ins at the dump but this had quietened down.

"The dump also suffered damage, the council pays for that and it is passed on to ratepayers,” he said.

"It has a significant impact on the community,” he said.

Solicitor Chris Anderson, acting for Andrews and Wells, said Wells was "the brains behind the operation.”

"Andrews provided the transport,” he said.

Andrews, who had a previous history including entering and stealing, thanked magistrate Ross Woodford when Mr Woodford imposed a suspended jail sentence, three months suspended for one year.

"Thank you, Your Honour,” he said, when Mr Woodford explained that the sentence would be hanging over his head for a year, should he re-offend.

"I understand,” he said.

Wells was fined $800.