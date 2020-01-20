Menu
An off-duty police officer spotted the suspected stolen car driving along Old Bruce Highway. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3
Police cars rammed, dog squad deployed in dramatic chase

Shayla Bulloch
20th Jan 2020 7:20 AM | Updated: 8:46 AM
A WANTED man allegedly rammed a police car in a desperate attempt to escape after the dog squad tracked him down in a dramatic chase.

An off-duty police officer spotted a suspected stole car on the Old Bruce Highway at Yandina yesterday before traffic police, general officers and the dog squad were called in to help about 1.30pm.

The man driving the suspected stolen silver Commadore allegedly rammed into the dog squad vehicle while trying to flee from police.

The dog squad sniffed out the car, believed to have been stolen from Kunda Park on Thursday, parked at a camp site and the alleged offender panicked.

The man in his 30s allegedly rammed into the police car three times when he spotted the crews in an attempt to escape.

He was arrested and charged with five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and four counts of car theft, among other offences. 

