A 23-year-old man is in a critical condition after being hit by an unmarked police car.
Crime

Police car hits man as cops chase him over alleged crime

by Greg Roberts
19th Nov 2019 12:20 PM

A 23-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a police car that was pursuing him over an alleged crime.

The man was flown to Royal Adelaide Hospital with a serious head injury.

The internal Professional Standards Command will have oversight of the police investigation into the crash.

Police said they responded to a report of a man armed with a knife at a petrol station on Larapinta Drive in Alice Springs.

Numerous police cars attended and in the process of trying to arrest him an unmarked police car hit the man, say police.

crash crime police pursuit

