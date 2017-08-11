Police call for restraint after Mary St vigilante assault

Police are calling for restraint following an alleged vigilante assault in Mary St.

GYMPIE police are asking residents refrain from taking matters into their own hands following an alleged vigilante assault in Mary St this morning.

According to Gympie senior sergeant Gregg Davey, a man was attacked in the main street about 10am after he was mistakenly identified as someone who is currently facing criminal sex charges.

"Don't take matters into your own hands,” Snr Sgt Gregg Davey said.

"It is the job of the police to investigate and prosecute persons suspected of committing crimes and to ensure justice can be served through a fair trial.

"If you have concerns, please contact the police.”

Police are still investigating the matter and are asking any witnesses or people who may have dash cam footage of the incident to please come forward.