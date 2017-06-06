Police call for leads after brazen CBD car theft

A Holden VE GTS similar to this one was stolen form the Gympie CBD yesterday.

POLICE are calling for witnesses who might have seen anything suspicious in the Gympie CBD yesterday in relation to a day time car theft.

A white Holden VE GTS parked in a carpark on the corner of Reef and Monkland Sts was stolen around 11.45am yesterday morning.

The car, with black mag wheels, tinted windows and Queensland registration 336XDN was locked at the time of the theft.

Senior Constable Deb Wruck said any attempts to break into the car could have attracted some attention.

Police are also asking for information on other cars stolen in the past two months:

A black 2008 Holden Commodore, Qld registration 364VTQ stolen from Red Hill Rd, Gympie, on April 17

An orange 2008 KTM 85SX motorcycle, Qld registration 974WIP stolen from McTagget St, Gympie, on May 9

A silver 2011 Proton hatchback, Qld registration 895VNN stolen from the Mount Pleasant area on May 12

A silver 2003 Holden Commodore sedan, Qld registration 434SHL stolen from Toolara Rd, Tin Can Bay on May 27

A white Ford Falcon, Qld registration 478WIC stolen from The Esplanade, Tin Can Bay on May 29

Information can be provided to Policelink on 131 444.

Information can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day