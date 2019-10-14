Menu
MISSING: Police are seeking urgent public assistance to locate a 13-year-old girl reported missing from Buderim. Photo: Contributed.
News

Missing Coast girl found safe, well

Abbey Cannan
13th Oct 2019 5:17 PM | Updated: 14th Oct 2019 6:59 AM

UPDATE: 

THE 13-year-old-girl reported missing from Buderim has been found safe and well.

Police have thanked the public and the media for their assistance.

EARLIER:

POLICE are seeking urgent public assistance to locate a 13-year-old girl reported missing from Buderim.

The girl was last seen about 12.45pm Sunday in Lindsay St and may be in the Kawana area.

Police and family hold serious concerns for her safety as her disappearance is out of character.

She is described as caucasian, about 160cm tall, slim build, wearing a yellow hoodie, long camouflage shorts with a black and purple backpack.

Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

