The president of the Bandidos OMCG is among five members charged after police busted a gathering in the hinterland this weekend.
News

Police bust up Bandidos bikies gathering in Gympie region

Frances Klein
16th Nov 2020 7:25 AM
POLICE have charged five Bandidos OMCG members, including the alleged president after crashing a planned meeting of the outlaw motorcycle club in Kandanga on the weekend.

Detectives from the Organised Crime Gangs Group and regional police interrupted the meet-up on Saturday after intelligence specialists identified the time and location of the event.

Dubbed Operation Sierra Reflex, OCGG police, including Taskforce Maxima, and regional police, issued four consorting warnings to members.

Five people, including the alleged president of the Bandidos OMCG, were issued with notices to appear on six charges including disqualified driving, drink driving, possess dangerous drug (methamphetamine), possess property suspected of being stolen, fail to provide specimen of breath for drug analysis and possess prohibited item.

Sixteen street checks of OMCG members were conducted and five traffic infringement notices were issued.

Detective Inspector Tim Leadbetter, Taskforce Maxima, said the highly visible police presence played an important role in the meeting being significantly disrupted with only about 20 people attending the Kandanga property.

“Operation Sierra Reflex involved an effective policing operation with intelligence specialists conducting significant background work to identify the event, time and location.

“There is no doubt that this meeting of senior members was essentially called off due to the strong policing presence and enforcement action.

“We will continue to disrupt activities undertaken by OMCGs to make our communities safer for everyone.”

Gympie Times

