Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

POLICE BLITZ: 701 RBTs, 53 drug tests and two arrests

Michael Nolan
by
21st Jun 2018 9:35 AM

A LARGE scale road police operation led to two arrests, 67 traffic infringement notices and 62 charges being laid.

Police units were called in from Kingaroy, Dalby, Toowoomba, Nambour, Maryborough, Gympie and Hervey Bay and they focused on Murgon, Cherbourg and Wondai from June 18-19.

Officers conducted a series of static vehicle interception sites testing for alcohol and drugs as well as both marked and unmarked mobile patrols utilising Automatic Number Plate Recognition scanners to detect wanted persons and vehicles.

Senior Constable Jade Miller from Kingaroy's Road Policing Unit said the operation was linked to a recent spike in crime.

"This joint two day operation involving local police and specialist road policing units is part of an ongoing effort to reduce both property and vehicle related crime in the South Burnett area. More operations of this nature are planned for the future," Snr Const Miller said.

During the operation police from Cherbourg Police Station arrested and charged a 17-year-old male with 45 offences including multiple property and vehicle related offences relating to a series of break and enters, car thefts and dangerous driving incidents.

Police detected a 33-year-old Brisbane man travelling at 147km/h in a 100km/h zone.

He was issued with a $1177 fine, lost eight demerit points and lost his licence for six months.

Despite issuing 701 random breath test, no drink drivers were detected.

cherbourg crime cherbourg police drink driving murgon crime murgon police traffic crime wondai crime wondai police
South Burnett

Top Stories

    What finally tipped Natalie Joyce over the edge?

    premium_icon What finally tipped Natalie Joyce over the edge?

    Opinion OPINION: The story of Barney and Vikki is not finished. Stay tuned

    • 21st Jun 2018 12:18 PM
    BREAKING: Cooloola man broke every bone in this puppy's body

    BREAKING: Cooloola man broke every bone in this puppy's body

    News "I am appalled that any human being could do this”: magistrate.

    • 21st Jun 2018 12:49 PM
    Coaching's fine line

    Coaching's fine line

    News Balancing constructive criticism or a massage of ego.

    • 21st Jun 2018 12:00 PM
    This dream 10-day Africa holiday could be yours

    This dream 10-day Africa holiday could be yours

    Travel Five reasons to start planning for this amazing trip.

    • 21st Jun 2018 11:46 AM

    Local Partners