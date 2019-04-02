Manhunt after double Sydney shooting

Two men have been rushed to RPA Hospital under Police escort after a double shooting in a unit at East Street, Five Dock. The most serious has a gunshot wound to the head. The other received a gunshot wound to the arm. Police have established a crime scene at the unit. Family or friends arrived only to be told to go to RPA. Pics Bill Hearne

TWO men have been brutally shot in Sydney's inner-west overnight sparking a major police manhunt for the gunman.

Police officers remain at the scene of the shooting in Five Dock early this morning where the two men were shot.

NSW Police says emergency services were called to a unit on East Street about 3.45am, following reports of possible shots fired.

A crime scene remains in place while investigations continue. Picture: Bill Hearne

"Officers from Burwood Police Area Command entered the unit and found a man suffering a gun shot wound to his head, and another man suffering a gun shot wound to his arm," police said in a statement.

Both men were taken to Westmead Hospital; the man with the head wound is critical, the other is believed to be stable.

Officers are searching for two men seen running from the complex soon after the shooting.

A crime scene remains in place while investigations continue.