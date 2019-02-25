Police become violent mum's victims in KFC triple zero call

The incident happened near KFC at Tannum Sands, the court was told.

The incident happened near KFC at Tannum Sands, the court was told. Burgess Rawson

WHEN police rushed to the scene of a triple zero call following reports of a woman in distress, those officers would unknowingly become her victims.

A court has been told violent details of the serious assaults on two police officers at Tannum Sands on November 4.

The 18-year-old perpetrator, Ambah Margaret Akai, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several charges, including two counts of the serious assault of an officer and two counts of serious obstruct.

About 7.30pm on the night of the offending, police responded to a triple zero call following reports a woman had been assaulted near KFC at Tannum Sands.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said the officers went into the "unknown situation, facing an unknown threat at an unknown risk". When officers arrived they detained a man who was verbally abusing police. Snr-Const Selvadurai said the officer had only placed one cuff on the man's wrist when he tried to pull away, causing a struggle on the ground.

One of the officers pulled out a taser when Akai came from behind and "king hit" one of the officers. The officer stood and managed to detain Akai, before going back to aid the other officer detain the man to the police vehicle.

Akai approached the same officer she punched before and punched him again, continuing to kick and punch him. Akai was holding onto a pram at the time with her three-year-old child.

During the struggle the pram was knocked over and when one officer tried to upright it, Akai kicked the officer in the knee and groin.

Akai grabbed the pram and ran from the scene. The officers called for backup and Akai was arrested shortly after. One officer suffered a chipped tooth, cuts and a bruised and swollen face. The other officer also suffered injuries.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said there was miscommunication between her client and police. Magistrate Dennis Kinsella imposed two months' jail wholly suspended for one year. He also ordered her to complete 12 months' probation.