A huge spike in call outs over the long weekend has left Noosa police on high alert as they prepare for a busy end to 2020.
Crime

Police bear brunt of huge spike in weekend complaints

Matt Collins
7th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
A huge spike in call outs over the long weekend has Noosa police on high alert as they prepare for a busy end to the year.

Noosa police officer-in-charge acting Senior Sergeant Troy Cavell said the station received more than 250 calls for service over the long weekend.

Lawyer's son's eyebrow-raising drug stash

Teen drug dealer's iPhone reveals illegal hustle

It was a huge increase considering most weekends, without any events on in the Noosa area, police would respond to about 100 calls for service.

Noosa Heads police station
Noosa Heads police station

Sen-Sgt Cavell said the rise in calls was linked to the large number of holiday makers in Noosa for the long weekend.

The types of calls included noise complaints, disturbances and disputes, parties and gatherings, parking issues, good order offences and traffic matters.

"You can understand that maybe tens of thousands extra, it brings an increase in the requests or needs for police attendance at various types of jobs," Sen-Sgt Cavell said.

With Christmas fast approaching, Noosa police were not expecting any reprieve until at least February next year.

Sen-Sgt Cavell said one positive was while licensed premises in the region were busy, very few incidents were reported.

Sunshine Coast Daily approached Tourism Noosa for comment.

noosa crime noosa police sunshine coast crime rate troy cavell
The Sunshine Coast Daily

