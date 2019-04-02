Update: Lockdown lifted after bomb threat at primary school

Scenes outside Helensvale Primary School after it went into lockdown last month. Photograph: Jason O'Brien

A LOCKDOWN at Helensvale State School was lifted at 10.10am this morning.

Parents were asked not to drop off their children to the school after a bomb threat was telephoned to the school.

Police confirmed that they were notified of the threat just after 8.30am this morning and responded to the scene.

It is understood police also visited Helensvale High School as a precautionary measure.

Police at Helensvale State School this morning after a bomb threat put the school into lockdown.

In a text to parents at 8.50am the school had asked parents to keep students who had not already been dropped off with them until further notice.

Children already at the school were kept safe by teachers during the lockdown.

"Please note due to a threat made to school we are in a lockdown," the text to parents this morning read.

"If you have not dropped students please keep with you until further notice.

If you have already dropped students to school please be advised they are safe and being cared for."

A number of parents and younger siblings were also stuck in the lockdown after dropping off their children this morning.

"We sat under the tables and played on iPads, it was pretty scary when the first alarm went off, they didn't tell us what was happening," one mother told the Bulletin.

The woman's 7-year-old is a student at the school, which has been the target of a number of recent threats.

Parents were allowed to leave when the lockdown was lifted just after 10am, as lessons resumed for students.

Updates to follow.