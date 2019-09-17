Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The truck was immediately grounded.
The truck was immediately grounded.
Offbeat

Police astounded by driver's removal of damaged wheel

17th Sep 2019 9:47 AM

VICTORIAN Police were left astounded after seeing a truck pull into the Croydon North booze bus site with one of its wheels missing.

The driver reportedly told the Maroondah Highway Patrol members that he had removed the wheel due to a damaged bearing.

Police said the truck was leaning over dangerously and had severely compromised ground clearance due to the missing wheel.

The driver was issued with a defect notice immediately grounding the vehicle, which was later towed away by heavy haulage.

maroondah hwp truck truck driver victoria victoria police
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    These are the regional areas to watch

    These are the regional areas to watch

    Property After a prolonged period of uncertainty, new data reveals a resurgence of home price values in unusual areas is turning the market on its head.

    • 17th Sep 2019 10:19 AM
    Only two days until huge music festival near Gympie begins

    premium_icon Only two days until huge music festival near Gympie begins

    News Music festival, now in its eighth year, gaining in popularity.

    • 17th Sep 2019 9:58 AM
    Landside victory for Gympie's favourite teacher

    premium_icon Landside victory for Gympie's favourite teacher

    News Prep teacher wins the gold from 79 other finalists

    • 17th Sep 2019 9:47 AM
    Damaged Gympie bridge gets slice of $4.3m upgrade

    premium_icon Damaged Gympie bridge gets slice of $4.3m upgrade

    News Bridge improvements a year after a truck hit the overpass

    • 17th Sep 2019 9:43 AM