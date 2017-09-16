29°
Police asking for help to identify man deceased on beach

Items belonging to the man found deceased on Main Beach on Wednesday.
Items belonging to the man found deceased on Main Beach on Wednesday.
by Jacob Carson

POLICE are asking for the public's assistance to help identify a man who was found deceased on Main Beach at Noosa on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the scene just after 8pm, where the man was found unconscious on the beach.

He was declared deceased shortly afterwards, but his death isn't believed to be suspicious.

 

Extensive investigations have already been undertaken, but they have yet to be able to identify the man.

He is believed to be in his 60s or 70s, with a caucasian appearance and slim build.

He was found wearing blue shorts, Dunlop Volley running shoes, a brown leather wristwatch and a Do Not Resuscitate bracelet.

Anyone with information should contact PoliceLink on 131 444.

