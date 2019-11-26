Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two men are charged with attempting to bring masses of cocaine into Australia as part of a long-term investigation into a major international crime syndicate.
Two men are charged with attempting to bring masses of cocaine into Australia as part of a long-term investigation into a major international crime syndicate.
Crime

Plot to smuggle masses of cocaine into Australia thwarted

by Aneeka Simonis
26th Nov 2019 4:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two men are expected to be charged over an alleged plot to smuggle masses of cocaine into Australia.

The men, aged 66 from Bulleen and a 69-year-old Romanian national, were arrested by Drug Squad detectives in Glen Waverley today.

The arrests form part of Operation Mako, which is investigating a sophisticated international drug trafficking syndicate involved in the large-scale importation of cocaine into Australia.

Foreign law enforcement are involved in the ongoing probe.

Both men are expected to be charged with attempting to traffick in a large commercial quantity of cocaine.

They will appear before the Melbourne Magistrates' Court later today.

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

cocaine crime drugs operation mako

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The staggering amount Gympie council leaders earn

        premium_icon The staggering amount Gympie council leaders earn

        News A break down of what our councillors and managers were paid last year, including company cars and superannuation.

        ‘Inexcusable, monumental failure’ of Gympie council

        premium_icon ‘Inexcusable, monumental failure’ of Gympie council

        News Former Gympie councillor Ian Petersen slams the council financial performance as a...

        Move over Quins, there are new leaders in Gympie cricket

        premium_icon Move over Quins, there are new leaders in Gympie cricket

        News 2018 grand finalists have knocked the Quins from the prime seat after leading the...

        'Drug affected’ teen disrupts Gympie court

        premium_icon 'Drug affected’ teen disrupts Gympie court

        News A group of youths caused a scene out front of the Gympie courthouse