Crime

Police arrest man linked to massive siege

by SAM FLANAGAN
3rd Mar 2021 12:33 PM
Townsville police have arrested the man at the centre of an eight-hour siege in the city after spending a week on the run.

Police swarmed the South Townsville boat ramp and Ross River just before 10am, where they were able to locate a person of interest.

It's believed the man was behind the siege in Garbutt last week, when more than 30 police and a team of specialised officers surrounded a Clarke St home for almost eight hours on Thursday.

Police believed the man was inside the home with a gun, but after eight-hours police swarmed the building and no one was inside.

Officers in heavy body armour stormed the home about 5.30pm and Inspector Roger Whyte said the crews searched every room, but didn't find their man, or a weapon.

The call for police initially came through after reports of a 30-year-old man threatening his neighbour with a handgun.

MORE TO COME

 

