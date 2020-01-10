Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police appeal to locate woman missing from Coffs Harbour

10th Jan 2020 3:33 PM | Updated: 4:19 PM
Anna Allen, aged 35, has not contacted family and friends since early December.
Anna Allen, aged 35, has not contacted family and friends since early December.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from the state's north coast.

Anna Allen, aged 35, was last seen in Coffs Harbour in early December last year and has not made contact with family and friends since.

Anna is likely driving a 2010 silver Hyundai i30 with NSW registration BF85MA.

The matter was reported to Coffs/Clarence Police District who commenced an investigation.

Police and her family have concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition that requires regular medication.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Anna is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

coffs harbour missing police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: Elderly man airlifted to hospital in stable condition

        premium_icon VIDEO: Elderly man airlifted to hospital in stable condition

        Breaking The driver lost control of the car before it crashed off the road.

        Popular Gympie shop struck by armed robbers

        premium_icon Popular Gympie shop struck by armed robbers

        News Staff member threatened in early morning crime.

        Clawsome! Mutant crab caught near Fraser Island

        premium_icon Clawsome! Mutant crab caught near Fraser Island

        Offbeat Three-clawed giant crab caught in creek.

        Hope at last: Wet week predicted for Gympie

        premium_icon Hope at last: Wet week predicted for Gympie

        News Useful rain and possibly a real start to a proper wet season – that is the latest...