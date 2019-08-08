Menu
The woman was trapped after her car rolled.
Crime

Police appeal for witnesses to horror M1 crash

by Amanda Robbemond, Brianna Morris-Grant & Emily Halloran
8th Aug 2019 9:22 AM
POLICE are still hunting for a man believed to be responsible for a horror crash which rolled a car on the Gold Coast overnight.

A female driver was seriously injured when a stolen car slammed into the back of her vehicle on the M1 at Merrimac about 6pm on Wednesday, causing it to roll multiple times.

The white Subaru Impreza was travelling southbound close to Exit 77 when it slammed into the back of a silver Rav 4, police said.

The impact caused the SUV to roll multiple times before finally stopping.

The driver of the Impreza, a man, fled the scene, police said.

He is yet to be found.

A 55-year-old woman was stuck inside in car with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services firefighters called to remove her.

Queensland Ambulance Service operations supervisor Liam Kingsbury said the woman had "significant" hand injuries.

She was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with shoulder injuries and serious injuries to her hand.

Critical care paramedics and the high acuity ambulance response unit was on board.

It is understood there was heavy congestion on the M1 for about two hours.

Anyone who has dashcam footage, who witnessed the scene, or the time leading up to the crash is encouraged to get in contact with police.

Police are continuing to investigate.

