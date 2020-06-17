Police appeal for witnesses to hit-and-run of cyclist

Coolum police are seeking public assistance in relation to identifying the vehicle and driver of the hit-and-run last Monday morning.

COOLUM Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the driver who involved in a hit-and-run of a cyclist on Sunday.

The grandfather in his late 50s is in Sunshine Coast University Hospital with broken ribs and a punctured lung from the accident.

The man was out for a morning ride last Monday when he was hit by a car near Wilkinson Park on the David Low Way at Coolum Beach.

Critical care paramedics were called to the scene at 8.15am after receiving reports a man in his late 50s had suffered significant injuries.

Coolum Police Senior Sergeant Hardy Wirth said they believed the driver may not have realised he hit the cyclist.

"We see this a lot, where a vehicle towing a trailer has gone around the corner and struck a cyclist with their trailer without realising," he said.

The footage obtained from a residence shows the driver to be in a silver utility with a trailer attached.

Sen-Sgt Wirth said they did not yet have any suspects, but were hoping members of the public or the driver would come forward.

It's understood the cyclist will face months of rehabilitation, with his wife telling the Daily he was in "high spirits" and "staying strong".

Police are continuing their investigations.

Information relating to the matter can be provided to Policelink on 131 444, quoting QP2001189013