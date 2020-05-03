Car drives wrong way down Esplanade during beach chase

Police are appealing for information to locate the driver of a black Mitsubishi Outlander.

POLICE are appealing for information to locate the driver of a black Mitsubishi Outlander which crashed into parked cars yesterday.

Officers patrolling Brisbane Road at Mooloolaba noticed the SUV driving in an erratic manner and attempted to pull it over about 3.15pm.

Car drives wrong way down Esplanade: A car drove into oncoming traffic on the Esplanade on Saturday. Video: Queensland Police Service

As the officer approached the car, the driver accelerated away before making a left hand turn onto Mooloolaba Esplanade, travelling against the flow of traffic.

The SUV then sideswiped a parked sedan before travelling through a garden bed, onto the footpath and through two steel bollards, narrowly missing a number of pedestrians.

The car then continued onto Brisbane Road and was located abandoned a short time later on Tarwarri Crescent.