Police appeal for info after human remains found near Gympie
GYMPIE police are investigating the discovery of human remains in bushland on the southern outskirts of the city, near where preliminary work is already underway in the construction of the Gympie Bypass.
Police have today confirmed bones from a human skeleton were discovered 11 days ago.
They did not confirm nor deny that a second skeleton was found in the vicinity of these most recent remains about two years ago.
They did dismiss a report that the most recent remains were discovered when a sock found on the ground was revealed to contain human foot bones.
"Investigations are continuing after a member of the public located human remains in bushland off Keefton Road at Kybong around 2.30pm on October 11," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said today.
"An investigation has commenced to establish the identity of the remains which are believed to be one person and have been there for some time," they said.
"At this early stage of the investigation, the cause of death is unknown with the bones being scientifically examined and cross-referenced to establish if they relate to anyone reported missing in the local area.
"Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information relating to the investigation is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers."