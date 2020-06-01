Menu
Generic School crossing
Police appeal for help after attack on local school

Shelley Strachan
1st Jun 2020 4:20 PM
GYMPIE police are appealing for public assistance in relation to the reported damage of property at a local school.

Between May 29 and June 1, unknown persons have allegedly entered the grounds of the Mary Valley College in Edward Street, Imbil and made multiple attempts to gain entry into buildings.

The unknown people have broken windows before gaining entry to the female toilets, and once inside have destroyed the soap dispensers on the wall before leaving.

Anyone who has information, or might have seen anything suspicious around the grounds, is urged to contact police.

