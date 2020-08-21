Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby Rural Fire Brigade
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby Rural Fire Brigade
News

Police answer rumours linking fire and deceased woman

Cathy Adams
21st Aug 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RUMOURS were running rife on social media about a link between a house fire at Mooball yesterday and a woman whose remains were found at Byron Bay last month.

RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby RFS
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby RFS

Fire completely destroyed a home on Tweed Valley Way at Mooball yesterday afternoon, despite the efforts of fire crews from Burringbar and Mullumbimby.

Soon after, social media claims surfaced about links to Thea Liddle, whose remains were found at Byron Bay during a search for the missing woman.

NSW Police however discounted the rumour.

"There is no link between the blaze and any ongoing investigations," a NSW Police spokesperson said.

They said the fire was not being treated as suspicious.

 

 

RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture Mullumbimby RFS
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture Mullumbimby RFS
editors picks house fire missing woman mooball northern rivers fires thea liddle tweed valley way
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Melissa Doyle departs Seven

    Melissa Doyle departs Seven
    • 21st Aug 2020 10:40 AM

    Just In

      Westfield shuts down 129 shops

      Westfield shuts down 129 shops
      • 21st Aug 2020 10:22 AM

      Top Stories

        ‘I will not say those words’: O’Brien slams Deputy PM

        Premium Content ‘I will not say those words’: O’Brien slams Deputy PM

        News Wide Bay MP condemns dangerous Gympie region Bruce Highway plan, lashes National party leader.

        NAMED: Drink and drug drivers on Gympie region roads

        Premium Content NAMED: Drink and drug drivers on Gympie region roads

        News One 41-year-old driver told the court this week she had given up meth after have...

        Bruce Hwy hoon filmed himself burning his licence suspension

        Premium Content Bruce Hwy hoon filmed himself burning his licence suspension

        News The Gunalda man posted footage online of himself burning documents stating his...

        Dingo still under close watch after tracking collar removed

        Premium Content Dingo still under close watch after tracking collar removed

        Environment The collar was removed from the dingo this week