Police and media have a bias against gun owners

QUEENSLAND Police Commissioner Ian Stewart has called for the removal of billboard signs advertising a gift-wrapped hand gun with the slogan "What's under your Christmas tree this year?”

(This is connected to) a "controversial sign” at Gympie, of a shot gun with the caption "Start the year with a bang”.

I have no connection with the signs' owner, but I have been a legal rifle user and owner since school age and licensed to use pistols and rifles since licencing's introduction.

Included were military automatic Bren, Owen and Sten guns and explosives, as a cadet during the latter part of WWII and National Service in 1952.

I never saw an injury occur with a firearm, but many as a panel beater and tow-truck driver; almost always by licensed drivers.

I've no doubt that Commissioner Stewart has seen at least as much or more than I have.

Commissioner Stewart and the media have a bias against all firearm owners.

If their bias was extended to the removal of the greater source of pain and damage cost, there would be no motor vehicles but quite a lot of firearms!

The Commissioner and the media are entitled to their opinions.

Me too; but mine would produce the safer, cheaper result.

Shooting inanimate targets is a great, exacting sport. Shooters destroying pest animals is efficient and more humane than poisons, traps and also commercial abattoirs.

FRANK DAVIS

Nambour