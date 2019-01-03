Police and media have a bias against gun owners
Letter to the Editor
QUEENSLAND Police Commissioner Ian Stewart has called for the removal of billboard signs advertising a gift-wrapped hand gun with the slogan "What's under your Christmas tree this year?”
(This is connected to) a "controversial sign” at Gympie, of a shot gun with the caption "Start the year with a bang”.
I have no connection with the signs' owner, but I have been a legal rifle user and owner since school age and licensed to use pistols and rifles since licencing's introduction.
Included were military automatic Bren, Owen and Sten guns and explosives, as a cadet during the latter part of WWII and National Service in 1952.
I never saw an injury occur with a firearm, but many as a panel beater and tow-truck driver; almost always by licensed drivers.
I've no doubt that Commissioner Stewart has seen at least as much or more than I have.
Commissioner Stewart and the media have a bias against all firearm owners.
If their bias was extended to the removal of the greater source of pain and damage cost, there would be no motor vehicles but quite a lot of firearms!
The Commissioner and the media are entitled to their opinions.
Me too; but mine would produce the safer, cheaper result.
Shooting inanimate targets is a great, exacting sport. Shooters destroying pest animals is efficient and more humane than poisons, traps and also commercial abattoirs.
FRANK DAVIS
Nambour