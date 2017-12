EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a two vehicle crash at Tin Can Bay.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Tin Can Bay Rd and Cod St just before 11am.

One of the cars is believed to have been carrying children.

A Police Media spokesman has told The Gympie Times no major injuries have occurred in the crash but that the children, passengers in one of the cars, were "shaken” and an ambulance crew will check them as a precaution.

Both vehicles received minor to mid-level damage.