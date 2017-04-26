UPDATE: Man in hospital as police assess stabbing scene

Paramedics are on scene at a reported stabbing in Curra.

UPDATE 10am:

A MAN has been taken to Gympie Hospital with a reported stab wound to the hand following a possible domestic violence incident at a Curra property.

Police, who remain at the scene at Atkinson Rd, said the parties involved appeared to be known to each other.

The number of people involved could not be confirmed.

A Queensland Ambulance Service officer confirmed the man was in a stable condition.

9am: PARAMEDICS are on the scene at a reported stabbing incident at Curra at a private residence on Atkinson Rd.

One patient is being assessed at the scene.

A Gympie police spokesman said he could not confirm whether someone had been stabbed or not but said officers were on their way to the property.

More information as it comes to hand.