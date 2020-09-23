Police allege woman bashed on head in fight

Police say a man who had been stabbed in a domestic dispute at a Cootharaba home drove this ute a short distance before being helped by emergency services. Picture: Matt Collins

A man is facing a new serious charge after the alleged stabbing of another man and serious injury of a woman during a domestic disturbance

Kevin Ronald Punter, 60, faced court on Tuesday and did not apply for bail after he was charged with stabbing another man.

Police alleged an argument occurred between a 41-year-old man and Mr Punter just after 12am on September 17.

Police said the men were known to each other.

It is further alleged that Mr Punter armed himself with a knife and assaulted the 41-year-old man, causing a significant wound to his stomach.

The 41-year-old man managed to leave the scene in a vehicle before being found by emergency services a short distance away.

It is then alleged Mr Punter assaulted a 27-year-old woman known to him by striking her over the head with a glass object.

The 41-year-old man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with critical injuries. His current condition is stable.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries and has since been discharged.

Mr Punter has been charged with acts intended to maim and grievous bodily harm.

His matters are next due for mention in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on September 23.