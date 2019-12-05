POLICE ALERT: Spate of vehicle thefts in Gympie this past week

STOLEN VEHICLES: Gympie police are investigating five vehicle thefts this past month and are urging motorists to phone policelink on 131 444 if they have any information. Photo: File

FIVE vehicles have been stolen from Gympie region properties in the past week.

On November 30, it will be alleged offender(s) have entered a Yabba Rd property in Imbil stealing keys to a car that was parked in the driveway. They have then driven off in the car in an unknown direction. The stolen car is described as a white 2004 RAV 4 wagon, with Qld registration 181SUH which is still outstanding. QPI QP1902384412

ON a separate occasion, it will be alleged offender(s) have entered a Chinamans Creek Rd property at Tuchekoi between November 27-November 30.

STOLEN: ON a separate occasion, it will be alleged offender(s) have entered a Chinamans Creek Rd property at Tuchekoi between November 27-November 30. They have then stolen a silver 1992 Ford Maverick wagon (pictured). Photo: Police Media

They have then entered the rear of the property and stole a silver 1992 Ford Maverick wagon which was secured, had no fuel in it and unregistered at the time of the offence.

It has Qld registration 534ROF and is highly modified. QPI QP1902379072

POLICE are investigating a motorbike theft on Park Terrace and Cross Street between December 1 and December 2. The motorbike was parked on the street and was removed from the location. It is believed the offender(s) pushed or placed the motorbike on the back of a trailer or vehicle as they did not have the keys to start it. The motorbike is described as a black 1998 Honda CBR900RR, with Qld registration 594NA. QPI QP1902394646

IN an earlier incident, a yellow 2011 Holden Commodore sedan with Qld registration 451YOT was borrowed from a friend but has since failed to return the vehicle to an address at Cootharaba Rd, Gympie. The known person is now refusing to give the motorbike back to its owner. If you have sighted the motorbike, please phone policelink on 131 444. QP1902392998.

A CAR was stolen from an address on Duke Street, Gympie on November 24. It will be alleged offender(s) have entered the property where a car parked securely on the driveway was stolen. The vehicle is described as a grey 2009 Holden Commodore sedan with Qld registration 366LQT. On November 25 at approximately 11am, the vehicle was located partly submerged in the Mary River, Curry Court, at The Palms.

Police are investigating and urge anyone with information to come forward. QPI QP1902336783