Burglar wearing a balaclava looking through the house window
POLICE: 13 burglaries reported across Gympie region

6th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Thirteen burglaries have been reported across the Gympie region in the past month, one at Kia Ora, one at Gunalda, one on the Southside, one at Glastonbury, seven in Gympie and two between Kandanga and Gympie.

Normanby Bridge is about to close for three months

With 209 break-ins in the past year, and 349 in the past two years, 13 in a month is lower than the average, but residents are reminded to make sure their homes and property are secured.

Most of the break-ins in the past month were carried out between 2-10pm, according to the Queensland Police Service online crime map, but if you look at the 209 over the past year, more than 150 were committed between 6am and 2pm.

The midnight intruder is more scarce than the daylight one.

In the past six months there have been 89 burglaries reported, most of them occurring in or close to Gympie itself but a cluster was also recorded to the south as you head in to the Mary Valley.

A map of the Gympie region showing the location of burglaries in the past month.
A burglar will usually act on easy or tempting opportunities, especially when it is evident no one is home or the risk of being caught is low, police said.

Police said ensuring homes were kept locked, including windows, would help deter break ins.

The installation of cameras or an alarm system could also help, police said.

