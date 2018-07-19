Menu
SECURITY BLANKET: CCTV coverage has helped a Gympie man get his money back after his wallet was stolen, a Gympie court has been told.
SECURITY BLANKET: CCTV coverage has helped a Gympie man get his money back after his wallet was stolen, a Gympie court has been told.
Poker machine theft victim wins his money back in court

SECURITY surveillance came to the rescue of a poker machine player who won his money back in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, after his wallet was stolen.

Kyle William Johnston and Dylan Glen Kroning, both 22, pleaded guilty on Monday to stealing a wallet which had been left at a poker machine at a Gympie hotel, while the owner used the toilet.

CCTV footage, social media and an honest citizen led to the wallet's return. And the thieves were ordered to return $250 missing from the wallet when it was found.

Police told the court the wallet was handed in to police the next day, by a person who found it in a Monkland St garden bed.

The court was told Johnston denied removing any money but admitted acting as a lookout.

He handed himself in to police after CCTV footage was published on social media, the court was told.

"He was really drunk and very stupid,” his solicitor said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said alcohol was no excuse and was not even a mitigating factor, because people had to be responsible for "what you put in your mouth.”

Kroning admitted taking the wallet and dumping it near the Monkland and Nash St intersection.

Mr Callaghan fined Johnston $300 and placed Kroning on 12 months probation with no conviction recorded.

