'Pointless': Residents slam boundary changes

The current Gympie electorate (highlighted in blue), along with the proposed 2017 changes (highlighted in red).

FUNDING loss, access to services, and community connections are major concerns residents have raised about the proposed electoral redistribution plans.

Submissions have been made public on the proposed redistribution which would move Rainbow beach to the Noosa electorate, and include Tiaro in Gympie.

Rainbow Beach residents pointed to a lack of commonality or connection with the Noosa region.

"As a resident of Rainbow Beach for 11 years I know for a fact we have a strong connection with Gympie, Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay and very little in common with Noosa,” wrote Murray Thomas in his objection.

"It would be pointless for us to be part of an electorate that we have nothing to do with or want to do with.”

PASSIONATE ABOUT THE COOLOOLA COAST? Click here and then FOLLOW to get updates

Daniel Suttle, of Rainbow Beach, raised concerns Rainbow Beach would remain disconnected from the rest of its new electorate under the changes.

"Noosa is not accessible from Rainbow Beach in all weather conditions unless routing via Gympie.

"There is no public transport from Rainbow Beach to Noosa, if an elector was to seek to meet with a councilor (sic), one would need to make other travel arrangements.

"It is an STD call when telephoning Noosa from Rainbow Beach.”

Beautiful weather caused crowds to flock to Rainbow Beach. Jacob Carson

Tin Can Bay residents said the close economic connection between Gympie and Rainbow Beach made the changes difficult to understand.

"We share facilities, schools, and natural resources,” wrote Clare Dawson.

"Rainbow beach is integral in the Gympie shires tourism trade.”

Cameron Henderson said: "Rainbow beach residents are serviced by state services in Gympie, this includes but not limited to health, education policing and other state services and matters, their votes in State elections concern the care that they receive from services in the Gympie region.”

For Gympie residents, there were concerns the realignment would result in the loss of a key part of tourism.

"Gympie would be lost without having a section of coast we can call our own,” Terence Dexter wrote.

"Noosa already has plenty of Beaches and tourist spots and doesn't need to have Rainbow Beach to boost their already thriving tourist populations.”

Brian O'Connor pointed to what he perceives as a vast difference between the two electoral hubs.

"Rainbow Beach has very little affinity with Noosa and a strong economic and social link with Gympie City.”

And what of Tiaro, who would be moved into the Gympie electorate under the changes?

The sign outside Tiaro, welcoming people to the Fraser Coast. Matthew McInerney

Resident David Lightbody said the town was too far out to have any connection at all with the city and its services.

"The Maryborough Base Hospital and Hervey Bay Hospitals provide medical care for our residents, NOT Gympie,” he wrote.

"Again, there is a real chance that the areas that this medical service provides for, which are proposed to be included in the Gympie electorate, would not be considered when further upgrades and budgets when the electoral numbers are crunched due to the residents' numbers being included in the Gympie electorate not Maryborough.”

Then there was Steve Sommerfield's objection: "It is with lunacy that a bureaucrat can suggest the proud and rich township of Tiaro be bundled up with the sinking ship of Gympie...

"The best that Gympie can do now is promote that it is one of the last towns in Australia that has a video rental store, pizza hut restaurant with all you can eat and a roller skating rink.

But how much would it cost to reprint all the letterheads and billboards, redraw boundary lines, to say Tiaro has joined?

"I don't think Gympie can even afford this.

"Unless of course more gold has been found?

Even then I don't think Tiaro would want to be considered Gympie, it's just not worth it.”