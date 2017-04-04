27°
News

'Pointless': Residents slam boundary changes

scott kovacevic
| 4th Apr 2017 2:06 PM
The current Gympie electorate (highlighted in blue), along with the proposed 2017 changes (highlighted in red).
The current Gympie electorate (highlighted in blue), along with the proposed 2017 changes (highlighted in red). Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FUNDING loss, access to services, and community connections are major concerns residents have raised about the proposed electoral redistribution plans.

Submissions have been made public on the proposed redistribution which would move Rainbow beach to the Noosa electorate, and include Tiaro in Gympie.

Rainbow Beach residents pointed to a lack of commonality or connection with the Noosa region.

"As a resident of Rainbow Beach for 11 years I know for a fact we have a strong connection with Gympie, Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay and very little in common with Noosa,” wrote Murray Thomas in his objection.

"It would be pointless for us to be part of an electorate that we have nothing to do with or want to do with.”

PASSIONATE ABOUT THE COOLOOLA COAST? Click here and then FOLLOW to get updates

Daniel Suttle, of Rainbow Beach, raised concerns Rainbow Beach would remain disconnected from the rest of its new electorate under the changes.

"Noosa is not accessible from Rainbow Beach in all weather conditions unless routing via Gympie.

"There is no public transport from Rainbow Beach to Noosa, if an elector was to seek to meet with a councilor (sic), one would need to make other travel arrangements.

"It is an STD call when telephoning Noosa from Rainbow Beach.”

Beautiful weather caused crowds to flock to Rainbow Beach.
Beautiful weather caused crowds to flock to Rainbow Beach. Jacob Carson

Tin Can Bay residents said the close economic connection between Gympie and Rainbow Beach made the changes difficult to understand.

"We share facilities, schools, and natural resources,” wrote Clare Dawson.

"Rainbow beach is integral in the Gympie shires tourism trade.”

Cameron Henderson said: "Rainbow beach residents are serviced by state services in Gympie, this includes but not limited to health, education policing and other state services and matters, their votes in State elections concern the care that they receive from services in the Gympie region.”

For Gympie residents, there were concerns the realignment would result in the loss of a key part of tourism.

"Gympie would be lost without having a section of coast we can call our own,” Terence Dexter wrote.

"Noosa already has plenty of Beaches and tourist spots and doesn't need to have Rainbow Beach to boost their already thriving tourist populations.”

Brian O'Connor pointed to what he perceives as a vast difference between the two electoral hubs.

"Rainbow Beach has very little affinity with Noosa and a strong economic and social link with Gympie City.”

And what of Tiaro, who would be moved into the Gympie electorate under the changes?

The sign outside Tiaro, welcoming people to the Fraser Coast.
The sign outside Tiaro, welcoming people to the Fraser Coast. Matthew McInerney

Resident David Lightbody said the town was too far out to have any connection at all with the city and its services.

"The Maryborough Base Hospital and Hervey Bay Hospitals provide medical care for our residents, NOT Gympie,” he wrote.

"Again, there is a real chance that the areas that this medical service provides for, which are proposed to be included in the Gympie electorate, would not be considered when further upgrades and budgets when the electoral numbers are crunched due to the residents' numbers being included in the Gympie electorate not Maryborough.”

Then there was Steve Sommerfield's objection: "It is with lunacy that a bureaucrat can suggest the proud and rich township of Tiaro be bundled up with the sinking ship of Gympie...

"The best that Gympie can do now is promote that it is one of the last towns in Australia that has a video rental store, pizza hut restaurant with all you can eat and a roller skating rink.

But how much would it cost to reprint all the letterheads and billboards, redraw boundary lines, to say Tiaro has joined?

"I don't think Gympie can even afford this.

"Unless of course more gold has been found?

Even then I don't think Tiaro would want to be considered Gympie, it's just not worth it.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  cooloola coast election electoral boundary realignment submissions

'Hands off,' say Rainbow, Gympie voters on boundary plan

'Hands off,' say Rainbow, Gympie voters on boundary plan

Massive Cooloola Coast and Gympie rejection of electoral plans

'We dodged a bullet, didn't we?'

WIDGEE CREEK: James Thomas said the Widgee Creek on Jensen Rd flowed well over the bridge near his macadamia farm.

Farms spared storm damage

Busted asleep with a weapon on his lap

Gympie Magistrates Court House, Channon Street, Gympie. August 11, 2015.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times

Napping with a weapon

Caught half naked and throwing cash

RUN AWAY: Neil Allan Lightfoot has received multiple suspended prison sentences and fined $1,300 for a list of drug offences by the Gympie Magistrates Court.

Caught half naked throwing cash

Local Partners

New school crossing for Glastonbury Rd

It's a long-awaited safety addition for our local schoolkids.

Setting a new date to save our Koalas

PEEK-A-BOO: Phoebe with her new joey, making this the fifth year she's raised a baby.

Gympie conservation groups are getting on board

Music for Lent concert heralds start of Easter week

PIPED MUSIC: St Peter's historic pipe organ will feature in Friday's Music for Lent.

Music for Lent in St Peter's Church on Friday, April 7

Funsters end the working week at Club 88

CLUBBING IT: Dalton Lavelle (left), Shane Cripps, Emily Canavan and James Logan among the crowd at Club 88 on Saturday night.

Out and about at Club 88

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary April 4-9

Tensions rise on MKR: ‘Are you f**king serious?’

TONIGHT’S episode of MKR was full of swearing and strategy which had viewers wondering — Was a fine dining, AFL themed restaurant ever going to work?

MOVIE REVIEW: Dance Academy doesn’t miss any of its steps

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

HIT teen series gets the big screen treatment.

Book review: City of Friends

The fragile nature of relationships is on show

One-hit wonders you have to see

Remember this lot? Yes? Have we got an Australian tour for you.

GET ready to party like it’s 2001 when this tour lands in Australia.

The news Big Little Lies fans won’t want to hear

Nicole Kidman was a standout throughout the show’s seven episodes.

THE first season of Big Little Lies has come to a thrilling finish.

Funsters end the working week at Club 88

CLUBBING IT: Dalton Lavelle (left), Shane Cripps, Emily Canavan and James Logan among the crowd at Club 88 on Saturday night.

Out and about at Club 88

Project producers beg hosts not to play disgusting video

The Project hosts prove they're just like the rest of us

life really is meant 2 be this simple!

1 Gaunt Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 NOW ONLY...

Want the opportunity to live in peace and quiet away from the maddening crowd, completely off the grid and self-sufficient? Thinking weekender! Thinking of...

10 acres, just 2 cheap!

8 Cahill Road, Woolooga 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $140,000!

Always wanted to move to the country and start up your whole new private country style self-sufficient getaway? Fantastic scenic 10 acres on offer here folks, be...

Prepare to be wowed!

92 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON SITE...

Welcome to 92 Old Maryborough Road Gympie, beautifully renovated home so close to the CBD with so much on offer! Featuring open plan kitchen, living and dining...

TIMELESS BEAUTY IN MEDICAL PRECINCT

81 Channon Street, Gympie 4570

House 5 1 1 $299,000

It is rare that you get a property with this much to offer. If you're looking for the authentic Queenslander, look no further! If you're looking for the best...

URGENT SALE !!

7 Bellflower Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

This low-set brick home is tucked away in a great position, within walking distance to schools and local shop with bus stop close-by. * Shady patios at the front...

CONTEMPORARY HOME TICKS ALL THE BOXES

20 Brooks Road, Canina 4570

House 4 2 4 $489,000

What a view! This property will tick all the boxes. Situated on a 1.36ha (3.36 acres) on a no through road with amazing views and just a short drive to Gympie CBD...

&quot;PIE CREEK MAGIC&quot;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 $445,000

Low set brick home on fully fenced (dog proof) 1.5 acres, screened by native trees for privacy in the sort after prestigious Pie Creek area. A short drive to the...

DECEASED ESTATE

1 Golf Links Circuit, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 "AUCTION"

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment, with side access for...

THIS ONE&#39;S GOT IT ALL

21 Palmer Court, The Dawn 4570

House 3 2 6 $329,000

Retired farmers, green thumbs and families, this piece of paradise could be what you've been searching for. 1.5 acres (6390m2) of rich red soil in a quiet...

DEVELOPMENT SITE DEAL

11 Phoenix Lane, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 1 $675,000

Perfectly positioned, flood free and with-in walking distance to schools, and sporting fields, this really is a hidden gem. The block is a gently sloping 3526m2.

A cracker of a deal for Nutworks

Pictured: Nutworks managing director Keith Ryan, centre, on site at Lot 12, Pioneer Rd, with Collier's International's Ben Flower and Nick Dowling at Yandina.

Vacant 0.4ha Yandina industrial site sells at auction

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

High profile city developer faces uncertain business future

Mackay Grande Suites has gone into voluntary administration.

Businessman says banks on track to 'kill regional Australia'

Home owner's $350K disaster investment in infamous house

Maxi Bader is dealing with her brand new house in Elphinstone Street being inundated with flash flooding. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

YOUNG woman regrets investment in infamous Rockhampton house.

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!