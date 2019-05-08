PODCAST: MAFS star shares ugly reality of TV wedding

Gympie's Mick Gould during his wedding reception in a scene from Married at First Sight.

MANY argue that reality TV show, Married at First Sight brings out the worst in the contestants. But one 'husband' stood out as a breath of fresh air.

Gympie farmer Mick Gould was the lovable larrikin on the most recent series of the popular television experiment.

In his chat with Matt, Mick opens up about his TV wife Jessika and her affair on the show.

He also talks about his time on the show and life back in the real world.

But most importantly, Mick shares his real passion: being on the land.

LISTEN: Get the full interview with Married at First Sight star, Mick Gould here.

Matt Collins:

Do you feel like you should be married by now?

Mick Gould:

I'm not saying marriage, but I'm probably at a reasonable maturity level to have someone else in my life and commit to that, more than just having a girlfriend because it's the thing to do.

MC:

Well, you've got the 11 acres there in Gympie. You just need a female friend.

MG:

The woman's touch to make everything right that us blokes just aren't capable of doing.

MC:

Does your Gympie farm need a woman's touch, Mick Gould?

MG:

Oh, bloody oath it does. Unbelievable.

MC:

Let's talk a little bit about Married at First Sight. The one-word question is, why? Why get involved in such a TV show?

MG:

I got approached to be on the show and I was doing everything I could to not be on it. I think they were just chasing the character as opposed to someone who was fair dinkum about it. It got sold to me that it was going to be a fair dinkum thing. They said, 'We are going to find you love, it's going to be fun'. But it was anything but.

MC:

Did you talk to the producers and say, 'Look this isn't what I signed up for. This wasn't in the brochure?'

MG:

Pretty much, yeah. And you just basically got told to shut up, this is what it is. So it was very disappointing. Especially when you put your life on hold for three months to pursue this goal.

MC:

When Jessika walks down the aisle, what's the first and second thoughts you have?

MG:

Well, before she opened her mouth and acted like she did, she was quite good looking and that sort of thing. We actually got along quite well at the wedding, so I thought, 'Geez, this is all right. This could work'. But yeah, that went downhill at a rate of knots, didn't it?

MC:

When did you know? Was it early on when you realised, look we aren't clicking, this isn't going to work?

MG:

To be perfectly honest, it would've been about the third day. We'd had the wedding, then the second day she was jet-lagged from the flight from Perth and by the third I was thinking, we are in Palm Cove we should at least be hanging out.

MC:

Was it a complete waste of three months of your life?

MG:

Well from what was promised of actually going in there and finding love it was a waste of time. But in the grander scheme of things it has presented a couple of opportunities. Like the green shirt movement and raising awareness for that. So it probably hasn't been a complete waste of time.

MC:

Do any of those opportunities relate to any females?

MG:

Well, I can't divulge too much but you may see something eventuate in the next couple of weeks.

MC:

Yes or no response, is it someone who was on the show?

MG:

No.

MC:

I think you have just let down a lot of single female listeners, can I say.

MG:

Oh well, you're going to disappoint someone eventually, aren't you?

MC:

You've used the platform from the show to raise awareness for Australian farmers. Do you think the other contestants have also used their large following for good?

MG:

I don't really look at too many people's platforms but when I do all I see is, 'Here's a selfie, here's half a boob hanging out'.

