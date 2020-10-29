PNG international flyer joins Beerwah kennel

Papua New Guinea's Gary Lo goes in to score a try during the Rugby League World Cup match with Ireland Wolfhounds in 2017. Photo: Mick Tsikas

Papua New Guinea dynamo Gary Lo has set his sights on the Sunshine Coast by signing on with Beerwah Bulldogs.

With its first piece of silverware in four decades fresh in the kennel, the Bulldogs have added serious bite to their roster in the 26-year-old star winger.

Coach Jordan Meads said while the deal was still subject to international borders opening and visa restrictions, signing Lo was a massive coup.

A five-time PNG Kumuls star who featured in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, Lo has spent the past few seasons abroad playing in England and France.

"To get him in the blue and white will be massive," Meads said.

"He has been angling to come to Australia for a while, waiting for the right time.

"We certainly couldn't keep up with the finances of French Rugby but we will give him an opportunity to play and grow as a person.

"He is keen as mustard."

In a social media post shared by Beerwah, Lo said he was excited to join the club.

"Hey Beerwah, it's Gary Lo here, I can't wait to come and join you guys soon," Lo said.

Meads said Lo would bring skills and dynamics the Coast hadn't seen.

"Just go look at his highlights reel," he said.

"He's a bit like Matty Utai was, so hard to stop close to the line, a real crowd pleaser.

"Gary has such a low centre of gravity and is so strong.

"The club and supporters deserve someone of his calibre."

Not only has Lo boosted Beerwah's starting 13, the club's online following sky rocketed from one social media post.

"When we announced him, the post got 60,000 views and our follower base went up 40 per cent," Meads said.

Meads said the club was not done with its recruitment drive.