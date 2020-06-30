Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants Victoria to shut down virus hot spot suburbs.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants Victoria to shut down virus hot spot suburbs.
News

PM wants hotspot suburbs shutdown

by Samantha Maiden
30th Jun 2020 11:46 AM

Scott Morrison is urging Victoria to issue shutdown orders now or risk the coronavirus outbreak in the state getting even worse.

The new shutdowns could force around one million Melburnians to work from home and not leave their local government areas.

News.com.au has confirmed the Morrison Government has urged the Victorian Premier to act as the state confirmed 75 new cases of coronavirus on Monday.

Around 10 schools in Victoria have now been closed for deep cleaning and contact tracing after cases were detected.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has refused to rule out the shutdowns and an announcement is now expected today.

"That is not our preference but we'll do it if we need to," Mr Andrews said.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks scott morrison

Just In

    Masks could become mandatory

    Masks could become mandatory
    • 30th Jun 2020 11:16 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wide Bay and Bruce Hwy near Gympie to get safety upgrade

        premium_icon Wide Bay and Bruce Hwy near Gympie to get safety upgrade

        News The safety upgrades will add to $1 billion Gympie Bypass and a $14.5 billion pipeline of roads, transport projects

        Gympie and surrounds death and funeral notices

        premium_icon Gympie and surrounds death and funeral notices

        News The Gympie Times will continue to provide birth, death, marriage, funeral and other...

        The hidden licence fine police can issue

        premium_icon The hidden licence fine police can issue

        News Two drivers stung in two days as Gympie police check drivers.

        Should Gympie council have voted in a pay freeze for term?

        premium_icon Should Gympie council have voted in a pay freeze for term?

        News OPINION: That would have signalled at least 4 times the virtue, saved 4 times the...