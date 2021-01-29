PM unrecognisable in old school snap

Scott Morrison has shared a throwback snap of his school years to mark the first day back for children all around the country.

The Prime Minister took to his Facebook page on Thursday to share the "super cute pic", showing him dressed in his Clovelly Public School uniform as he gave a cheeky smile to the camera.

"Lots of kids will be heading back to school this week, and some will be starting for the first time. Wishing them all (and their mums and dads) a happy first day," he wrote in the post.

"2020 was a really tough year for our children with #COVID-19 causing lots of interruption and uncertainty," he added, saying that while there are more challenges ahead, he hopes 2021 "will be a better year".

The Prime Minister back in the day. He said he was about five years old at the time. Picture: Facebook/ScottMorrison

"Good luck also to all those students heading into Year 12 and their final year of school."

To accompany the post, he shared a black and white photo of when he was about five years old, as he took a walk down memory lane.

"I have many fond memories of my time at Clovelly. I remember my teachers so well. Mrs Hitchings in K, Miss Gould in 1st Class and Mrs O'Connor in 2nd class."

The post has since been liked more than 21,000 times with thousands of his supporters commenting on the "lovely pic".

Same smile? Some think he hasn’t changed one bit – besides the ‘obvious ageing process’. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle

"So cute! Who could have thought during that time that this kid would become the Prime Minister of this great country?!" one person wrote.

"Aww. so cute. You had so much hair. all gone now," another joked. .

"Great pic. You haven't changed much. Pray it is a better year for our students," said a third.

Others agreed that they can "still see the resemblance".

"Apart from the ageing process, you really haven't changed!" one woman wrote.

"You were an adorable kid ScoMo! You must've been a skux with the ladies!" added another.

Some joked that the PM was "cuter" than Victorian Premier Dan Andrews after he too shared snap late last year from his school days.

"Much more handsome than Dan Andrews' school photo," one person wrote.

The Prime Minister's post comes after New Zealand's leader Jacinda Ardern criticised the Australian government's decision to suspend its one-way "green zone" travel.

She criticised that decision, telling Mr Morrison of her disappointment, believing Kiwi health authorities had the situation "well under control".

On Thursday afternoon, health Minister Greg Hunt lengthened that suspension for another 72 hours through to Sunday.

