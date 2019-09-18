Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"But we won't make any apologies for actually making sure we recover overpaid taxpayers' money."
Politics

PM standing by Centrelink robo-debt scheme

by Daniel McCulloch
18th Sep 2019 9:43 AM

SCOTT Morrison is staring down a class action into Centrelink's controversial robo-debt welfare recovery scheme.

Lawyers are preparing to argue the commonwealth must repay debts collected and provide compensation to those affected.

Recipients of the debt letters are assumed guilty and must prove their innocence.

But more than 160,000 of the welfare agency's automated debt notices are estimated to have contained errors.

The federal government has admitted more than one-quarter of the letters are found to have been wrong.

The prime minister argues many complaints against the scheme have been overstated.

"Where the system needs to be improved then we'll always continue to do that," he told the Seven Network on Wednesday.

"But we won't make any apologies for actually making sure we recover overpaid taxpayers' money."

More Stories

Show More
centrelink benefits robo debt scott morrison

Top Stories

    POLICE: Don't be a beach driving idiot over school holidays

    premium_icon POLICE: Don't be a beach driving idiot over school holidays

    News Cops warn of beach driving crackdown - shocked by wave of beach hooning offences

    Claims new highway plan is a Trojan horse for development

    premium_icon Claims new highway plan is a Trojan horse for development

    Council News Council officers fear proposed new north-south road east of Bruce Highway will...

    STOP BAITING: World dingo campaign's Rainbow Beach link

    premium_icon STOP BAITING: World dingo campaign's Rainbow Beach link

    News 'As iconic as koalas but brutally poisoned in their thousands'

    Top 50 fastest growing QLD schools revealed

    premium_icon Top 50 fastest growing QLD schools revealed

    Education Brisbane, Gold Coast, Ipswich, Tooowomba among growth spots