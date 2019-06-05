What ScoMo gave the Queen

Scott and Jenny Morrison had a very special gift for the Queen when they met the monarch at Buckingham Palace. Picture: AP

PRIME MINISTER Minister Scott Morrison has met with both the Queen and Prince Charles during his first day of official duties in London.

The Australian prime minister and his wife Jenny met first with Charles at Clarence House and later with the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

The Morrisons presented the Queen with a biography on champion racehorse Winx by Andrew Rule, signed by the horse's owners.

The horse-loving Queen is likely to appreciate that gift more than the Tiffany jewels and custom Air Force One jacket presented to her earlier in the week by Donald and Melania Trump.

Meanwhile, Mr Morrison's royal meeting with Charles was a diplomatic coup for the new PM, with schedules particularly tight given US president Donald Trump is in the city as well.

Charles talked to Mr Morrison about Australia's disaster relief operations.

It's understood the Prince was quite enamoured by the work done in Australia in this space.

The Prince also expressed a love of albatrosses, with the pair discussing a wide range of interests and issues.

It is believed to be Mr Morrison's first official meeting with both Prince Charles and the Queen.

The meeting with the heir to the throne occurred immediately after Mr Morrison addressed business people at the Australia-UK chamber of commerce lunch.

The new Australian PM flew to London to join in D-Day celebrations with the Queen and US President Donald Trump.

The Prime Minister is expected to meet Theresa May while in London, as she prepares to step down as leader of the Conservative Party on Friday.

On Wednesday, Mr Morrison will represent Australia at the 75th anniversary commemorations of the D-Day landings.

The Queen, Prince Charles and Mrs May will host representatives from every country that fought alongside the UK in the Battle of Normandy for what is expected to be one of the biggest British military spectacles in recent years.