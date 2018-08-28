PM job has become Australia's new 'participation award'

The way our federal politicians are carrying on, does anyone doubt this sheep will soon get a chance to be Prime Minister?

ANOTHER year, another Muster, and another fantastic event for a region which gives everyone something to smile about.

It is a welcome change from Canberra, which unveiled a Chernobyl-level disaster which has ended with the LNP grabbing hold of the lowest Newspoll result in a decade.

File that with other ground-breaking news like "water is wet”, "winter is cold”, and "licking a nine-volt battery won't kill you, but will make you look like an idiot”.

Not lost in this weekend's clown festival is that while so many lament the move towards giving every child "participation” awards, our politicians have done exactly this to what was once the highest position in the country.

Ex-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. David Geraghty

Surely the next step is like breakfast radio: whichever lucky listener answers the phone within 30 seconds gets to lead the country for a day.

There's not much comfort to be found at the next election, either; does anyone who votes Labor believe Bill Shorten won't be getting Macbeth'd too?

Opposition leader Bill Shorten. MICK TSIKAS

Llew O'Brien's comments last week hit the nail perfectly. The Nationals must feel like they've hitched their cart to a salt-lick addicted horse which went overboard and gave itself an aneurysm.

All that's left is for us to watch on and hope that it stops twitching soon, for the sake of the children. Perhaps it's time to revisit the euthanasia debate and save us all some time.