Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Cam’s salary as the Federal Government’s careers ambassador remains a secret. Picture: AAP
Scott Cam’s salary as the Federal Government’s careers ambassador remains a secret. Picture: AAP
Politics

PM hits out at Scott Cam salary scrutiny

by Staff writers and AAP
1st Nov 2019 12:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has defended keeping TV tradie Scott Cam's taxpayer-funded salary secret.

The host of The Block last month inked a deal to become the federal government's national careers ambassador in a bid to get more young people on the tools.

Mr Morrison said the agreement was commercial in confidence, meaning it couldn't be revealed to the public.

"That's a protection that's provided to individual Australians that their own commercial arrangements aren't exposed," he told 3AW radio on Friday.

He said the government signed similar agreements with suppliers to build road and rail projects.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended keeping TV tradie Scott Cam’s taxpayer-funded salary secret. Picture: AAP
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended keeping TV tradie Scott Cam’s taxpayer-funded salary secret. Picture: AAP

"There are a lot of companies that do business with the government who seek those commercial-in-confidence agreements," Mr Morrison said.

"It's not a new practice, it's quite a longstanding one."

The Gold Logie-winning Cam is paid by the government to highlight how practical and technical training can lead to high-paying jobs.

Labor and the unions have called for more money to be poured into TAFE instead of celebrity appointments.

When Cam appeared with Mr Morrison and Senator Cash, Mr Morrison said university wasn't the only path to success.

Scott Cam last month inked a deal to become the federal government’s national careers ambassador in a bid to get more young people on the tools. Picture: AAP
Scott Cam last month inked a deal to become the federal government’s national careers ambassador in a bid to get more young people on the tools. Picture: AAP

"I want to see more Australians become plumbers, electricians and bakers than lawyers and consultants. I would like to see more of them going on to become their own boss," he said.

"Scott Cam is proof that undertaking a trade can be a very valuable, rewarding and successful career choice, and there are plenty more who can tell a similar story to Scott.

"By learning a trade you'll earn more, your skills will be in demand and you'll help build our country and keep our economy strong," he said.

Senator Cash said Cam would help Australians at "all ages and stages".

"Working with the National Careers Institute, Scott will make sure individuals and businesses can take advantage of the pathways on offer," she said.

More Stories

Show More
scott cam scott morrison tafe the block trade tradies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        News The home also boasts a large master retreat style bedroom with airconditioning, fan, huge walk-in robe, and impressive unique ensuite with glass shower.

        • 1st Nov 2019 11:20 AM
        Gympie MP in Noosa Mayor’s sights over Teewah Beach

        premium_icon Gympie MP in Noosa Mayor’s sights over Teewah Beach

        News OPINION: Mr Perrett’s attempts to whip up old and outdated enmity towards Noosa...

        • 1st Nov 2019 10:56 AM
        Cold case expert to spill secrets in Gympie visit

        premium_icon Cold case expert to spill secrets in Gympie visit

        News A LEADING expert in using advanced technologies to help solve cold case murders...

        • 1st Nov 2019 10:47 AM
        Cyclist in hospital after crashing on morning ride

        premium_icon Cyclist in hospital after crashing on morning ride

        News A man in his 70s has been hospitalised after he crashed his pushbike this...