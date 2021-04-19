Menu
PM visits cyclone ravaged Western Australian town of Kalbarri
News

PM cops middle finger to the face

19th Apr 2021 4:59 AM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has copped the middle finger in a remarkable scene as he attended an event in South Australia on Sunday.

Video posted to Instagram account, Just Adelaide Things, shows Morrison addressing the crowd at the Clare Garden Festival when a man walks towards him and sticks his middle finger in his face.

The Prime Minister appears to ignore the gesture, and the man continues to walk away.

RELATED: Scott Morrison warns of '1000 COVID cases a week'

It's been a difficult week for the Prime Minister, who just 24 hours after slamming the ABC's report on a twerking dance troupe, performed his own bizarre dance routine for the cameras with miners in Western Australia.

To the strains of Jimmy Barnes' Working Class Man, the Prime Minister donned a high-vis costume with billionaire Twiggy Forrest at the Christmas Creek iron ore mine in the Pilbara region of WA.

 

Scott Morrison gets the middle finger.
Scott Morrison gets the middle finger.

 

 

 

Meanwhile, still in Western Australia, Morrison copped it from the crowd at the West Coast Eagles game against Collingwood in Perth on Friday night when he was shown on the big screen late in the second quarter and booed.

The sighting of Morrison, whose approval rating plummeted in the latest Newspoll, was met with a deafening roar by the 54,159-strong crowd at Optus Stadium.

 

 

 

Morrison's approval rating has been smashed by voters amid a backlash led by Brittany Higgins, sexual abuse survivors and women's fight for justice.

Voters satisfaction with the PM's performance plunged by a stunning 7 points from 62 per cent to 55 per cent in the space of just two weeks in late March.

 

Scott Morrison arriving at the airport in the WA’s North West last week. Picture: Justin Benson-Cooper
Scott Morrison arriving at the airport in the WA's North West last week. Picture: Justin Benson-Cooper

Last month, he faced backlash from all sides and was accused of making "a bad situation worse" after describing Minister for Women Marise Payne as the "Prime Minister for Women".

Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek said the remark showed Mr Morrison failed to fully grasp the issue, despite publicly attempting to reset the narrative.

"Scott Morrison said blokes don't always get it right. I'm waiting for the time that he does actually get it right," she said.

"What a nonsense proposition that we have a government that is half for men and half for women."

 

 

 

Originally published as PM cops middle finger to the face

