Australia is working with the War Graves Commission in its zero tolerance of anti-Semitic behaviour.
Politics

PM appalled by war grave attacks

by Colin Brinsden
12th Oct 2019 1:47 PM

SCOTT Morrison is appalled by reports that Commonwealth war graves in Israel have been daubed with swastikas, saying such anti-Semitic attacks can also been seen in Sydney and Melbourne cemeteries.

"This is disgusting, appalling and nothing other than just hate filled desecration of our own diggers, our light horsemen and it is terribly upsetting," the prime minister told reporters in Suva during a brief official visit to Fiji.

Australia is working with the War Graves Commission in its zero tolerance of anti-Semitic behaviour.

He said Australians have been targeted, including members of parliament, with anti-Semitic trolling on their Twitter accounts and defacing of their images.

"So let's not kid ourselves. It is close to home, and it has got to be stamped out," he said.

anti-semitic attacks antisemitism prime minister scott morrison

