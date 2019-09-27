PM announces 'comprehensive response' to decade-long drought

FUNDING BOOST: Scott Morrison visited David Gooding's farm in Macalister today to announce a new bout of funding to combat the drought.

KNEELING down on David Gooding's Macalister property, taking up soil between his hands, Prime Minister Scott Morrison experienced firsthand just how tight the drought is gripping the state.

Mr Morrison travelled through the Western Downs Friday morning, stopping into Dalby to announce $100 million worth of funding dedicated to drought-stricken farmers in regional Queensland.

Farmers will be eligible to receive $3000 per household to contribute to family costs, while $740,000 will go towards five Rural Financial Counselling Service providers to help combat the mental health crisis plaguing struggling farmers.

Mr Morrison described the funding as a "comprehensive response" to a drought that has lasted close to a decade.

"When we made our response, we said it wasn't set and forget," he said.

"So long as the drought goes on, so does our response."

Minister for Water Resources, Drought, Rural Finance, Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud said a total of $7 billion would be pledged towards farmers in rural communities, including the $100 million.

"This is real money that's going to hit the ground of rural and regional communities to get these communities and these farmers through this drought," he said.

"We will not stop, and we will continue to work with communities and primary producers to make sure our response is adequate.

'It will rain and when it rains we're going to make a lot of money. But we've got a lot of families to get through this drought, and make sure we work with them."

Western Downs Regional Council will be one of the 13 local government areas received a share in $13 million going towards the Drought Community Support Initiative.

Western Downs mayor Paul McVeigh said the funding was a step in the right direction, and will go primarily towards improving the liveability of the region for farmers, and future farming generations.

"We don't want to lose our next generation coming through," Cr McVeigh said.

"That's the next impact we'll see. What we want to see is those generations staying on the land."

While Cr McVeigh said he was grateful for the effort of the Morrison government, the funds could only go so far.

"If this drought continues, it'll be nowhere near enough," he said.

"Rain will fix the issue. Dollar and cents don't fix it."

Mr Morrison spent the day in Dalby meeting farmers and locals after announcing the funding plans.