Plume of smoke covers Currimundi Lake in burn off

A massive plume of smoke billowing over Currimundi Lake which could be seen from across the Sunshine Coast was part of a hazard burn off.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday afternoon there were no active bushfires on the Coast.

It comes after several photos of large fires from around the Coast were sent to the Daily.

Sunshine Coast Council started its annual planned burns process in April at seven locations across the region.

According to council's website, burns in Landsborough, Mount Mellum, Palmview, Mountain Creek, Caloundra West, Little Mountain and Alexandra Headland will be conducted from April to September, weather permitting.

A fire service spokeswoman said the hazard burn was also being rolled out at Wurtulla and a permitted burn at Currimundi Lake Conservation Park which was producing a lot of smoke in the area.

Planned burn across the Sunshine Coast.

Environment and Liveability Portfolio Councillor Peter Cox said council's Bushfire Management Program aimed to protect the community and protect and enhance the environment.

"Planned burns help reduce the amount of forest fuel in targeted locations before the Spring bushfire season, and take place in the cooler months so the fires are less intense and more manageable compared to a potential unplanned bushfire," Mr Cox said.

"With more than 60 per cent of council's bushland relying on fire to thrive, regenerate and maintain healthy populations, periodic fire is important to the health and survival of our forests and the animals that have adapted to live in them.

Planned burn at Birtinya.

"Plants include some threatened species of eucalypts, tea-trees and wattles, and the iconic and now endangered wildflower, Christmas Bells.

"Residents near the nominated burn locations should keep an eye out for advance notice of activity in their area, keep windows and doors closed when burns are planned and ensure any respiratory medications are close to hand."

Smoke seen at Birtinya from one of several permitted burns on the Sunshine Coast.

Sunshine Coast Council fire management officer Guy Morgan said a trained council team worked hard to plan and prepare for burns and monitored the weather closely waiting for the right conditions.

Residents who live near the burn location will receive a notification letter at the start of the season.

Advance notice of any upcoming burn will be placed on council's Facebook page or search "Bushfire Management" on council's website. Signage on the surrounding streets will be in place in the days before the burn.

All burns occur within the conditions of a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' permit to light fire.

Where a fire can't be undertaken due to inappropriate conditions for burning, it will be rescheduled for another time.