Plovers in the air, everywhere you look around

FLIGHTY: These two plovers are in cautious mode, ready to flee if approached too closely.

THERE is a fair chance that if you have an area of relatively short grass in a damp area around Gympie, then you are maybe seeing plovers there for the first time.

Increased numbers have been reported around the district.

The good rain events in the last few months of 2017 provided ideal conditions for insects to breed and hatch in the damp soil. It was likely that the abundance of food enabled nesting birds to successfully rear more of the three or four eggs usually laid.

In this part of the country, the plover is the masked lapwing, previously known as the spur-winged plover - a much more apt name as the male bird has a rather fearsome spur on the front of each wing.

This species has a reputation for vigorously defending its nest and young.

The female will go through the broken wing routine to distract possible predators while the male make a series of noisy low level attacks. This usually succeeds in driving a predator away.

People, errant dogs, cattle are all regarded as trespassers and attacked with vigour.

The birds that are being seen in the district are most probably from the earlier hatching and until nesting will be content to just walk around on the lawns feeding.

The nest is a small depression sometimes lined with grass or even cow manure.

As with ground nesting birds eggs are camouflaged and are, from personal experience, difficult to see especially when being attacked.

The closely related banded lapwing is about two-thirds the size and prefers open country often bare paddocks, while the masked is invariably seen on grasslands.

The masked lapwing is one of seven resident plovers, but 12 migratory species regularly make the long trip from the northern hemisphere each year to different parts of the country.