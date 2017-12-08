Plenty on offer at upcoming Mary Christmas celebrations

PARTY PLANNERS: Mary Street traders including Tony Goodman, Naphat Chuenjai, Ross Connolly, Kirsty Clarke, Brady Simpson, Carley O'Donnell, Kathy Heatherington, Dallas Shaw, Leah Josefski, Tracey Clarke, Jan Warne, Karyn Palmer, Skye Frank and Lee Dennis get ready for Mary Christmas.

PARTY PLANNERS: Mary Street traders including Tony Goodman, Naphat Chuenjai, Ross Connolly, Kirsty Clarke, Brady Simpson, Carley O'Donnell, Kathy Heatherington, Dallas Shaw, Leah Josefski, Tracey Clarke, Jan Warne, Karyn Palmer, Skye Frank and Lee Dennis get ready for Mary Christmas. Renee Albrecht

FOR the first time, Mary Street will be closed to traffic at the first of its two Mary Christmas on Mary St events next Wednesday.

The Gympie Regional Council has joined with Mary St Traders to plan two huge nights which retailer Tony Goodman says is a late night shopping event combined with Gympie's biggest street party.

And he really isn't kidding.

Mary St, between Monkland and Smithfield Sts, will be closed from 4pm to create what a council spokeswoman called a Merryland.

"For the first time, Mary St will be partially closed to traffic to create a Merryland space for kids, including a jumping castle, face painter, children's Christmas costume competition and live theatre,” the spokewoman said.

A petting zoo, children's entertainers The Cherry Ripes and a fashion parade are all scheduled to take place, and that's just on the lower side of Mary St.

But events are set to be jam packed at the top end of the street too.

At Town Centre stage Gympie Cultural Ambassador Cindy Vogels will compere performances from Sound Council (a band made up entirely of musically inclined GRC employees) the Combined Churches band, local soloist Louis Jacobson and the Seventh Day Adventist Choir.

Two horse and carriages, sponsored by Madill Motorgroup, will be travelling a circuit of Smithfield, Mary and Young Sts throughout the evening, plus Santa and Mrs Claus are tipped to make an appearance.

There will also be a nativity scene, Christmas carols, wine and cheese tasting and street entertainers.

The Gympie Times cartoonist Jeff Douwes will be drawing portraits near Patrick's Newsagency and The Gympie Theatre Association will be roaming carollers once more.

The second event will be on December 20.

Grab a copy of next Wednesday's The Gympie Times for a full event's program.