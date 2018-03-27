Plenty of surprises in Gympie Magistrates Court

Police in surprise dope 'pinch'

A POLICE visit to an East Deep Creek home on January 4 brought a bonus discovery for the officers involved, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

William Kevin McCombes, 20, pleaded guilty to producing marijuana and possessing the drug and utensils on January 4.

Police told the court officers had visited the home looking for a person wanted on a warrant. While there, they saw McCombes in a room and nearby saw a grinder and water pipe. A marijuana plant and four seedlings were found in the yard.

McCombes was placed on 12 months probation with drug testing and fined $400 for failing to provide required identification details on February 14.

Fine after phone call

A SOUTHSIDE woman told Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday she intended to "get out of the situation I'm in” after her own actions led to her being charged with possession of marijuana and utensils on February 16.

Ramona Leigh Brennan, 31, pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court was told police responded to a call Brennan had made to Gympie Hospital Emergency Department, saying her mother and two children were going to be murdered.

Police attended Brennan's mother's house where they found the items, the court was told. Brennan was fined $900.

Snake bite drama

A PATIENT was transported in a stable condition to Kingaroy Hospital from a Goomeri home on Sunday night, suffering from a reported snake bite.

The incident was reported at 7.30pm Sunday night, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

$30 of petrol costs $350

A GYMPIE woman, 31, has been fined $350 for failing to pay for $30 worth of petrol.

Stephanie May Higgins pleaded guilty to failing to pay for the petrol when she appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court was told she had attempted to pay with a card, but the transaction was declined.

She then promised to return after getting money from her home. She had not done so, but when questioned by police, said that she had.

When police spoke to staff and interviewed her again, she said she must have been getting mixed up with another occasion.

She pleaded guilty by mail to the February 18 offence and was dealt with in her absence.

Failed to report

A YOUNG Rainbow Beach man was fined $350 in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday after he pleaded guilty to breaching a bail reporting condition. Jayden Rhys Fallon-Carey, 26, pleaded guilty to the March 7 offence. The court was told he had handed himself in two days later after having been ill.