Plenty of reasons to party in the CBD

THE Muster will come to Gympie today as our inner city enters the spirit of this region's biggest annual event and dresses up for the Pre Muster Party.

With 200 bales of hay distributed throughout Mary St, 14 buskers belting out their tunes, three great acts on the City Centre Stage and other awesome entertainment planned for the Royal Hotel and Billy's, there is going to be a high-octane Muster vibe throughout our fair city from 9.30am until well into the night.

Once again, that man who never seems to run out of energy or ideas, Mary St businessman and advocate Tony Goodman has been at the heart of the preparations.

Tony is responsible for the fabulous Winter Trees on Mary festival and its Christmas and Easter counterparts, and has done another amazing job pulling together this year's Pre Muster Party.

The trees and businesses will all be decked out in their Muster gear, and one business will be awarded for having the best display.

Buses will be departing the Muster site to bring in to town the growing crowd of early bird campers at 9.45am, and then departing Gympie for the Muster at 5.15pm and 10.30pm.

So let's all get out there today and enjoy some great music, food and atmosphere in our vibrant town centre.