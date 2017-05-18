23°
Plenty of reasons the Gympie Show is a cracker

Shelley Strachan | 18th May 2017 5:48 AM

TODAY officially kicks off the 2017 Gympie District Show and what a bumper Show it promises to be, with a record Sideshow Alley bringing to our fair region some terrifyingly fun rides and plenty of them.

You will be able to hear the screaming from Amamoor.

The delicious smells are another thing - steak burgers, dagwood dogs, fairy floss and Shannon's Chips. All very naughty, but oh so nice. And a rare treat, so it's okay to indulge.

Yes things could possibly get a bit damp tomorrow, but it won't be the first time rain has fallen at the Gympie Show - nor will it be the last.

Traditionally, it is either damp or brutally cold. Dampness is easily overcome with a sensible pair of shoes and a waterproof jacket or brollie. Cold goes right to the bone.

Any clouds that gather will keep that cold at bay, and the Bureau is predicting the next three nights to drop no lower than a pleasant 15 degrees.

In the centre ring today is the start of the Queensland show jumping championships, and the stud cattle and prime cattle judging will be in full swing over in the Ramsey Arena, culminating with the judging of the Super Bull Challenge tonight.

You will find today's Show program on PAGE 4. All Show results will be printed together in a special lift-out in next Wednesday's Gympie Times.

Gympie Times

Topics:  editorial gympie district show gympie show gympie show 2017

