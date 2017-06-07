Plenty of questions, but few answers at solar energy meeting

PEOPLE POWER: Geoff Thomas speaks in front of the Lower Wonga community on Tuesday night.

IF APPROVED, it's expected to be the largest project of its kind in Australia; three million solar panels providing 800 megawatts of energy across Queensland.

But for residents of Lower Wonga, the project represents something far more personal - with community members expressing serious concerns about the impact the energy farm will have on their lives and their homes.

Lower Wonga residents discuss solar project: Representatives from the Lower Wonga community met on Tuesday night to discuss the issues the massive solar energy project planned for the area will have on their lives and properties.

Continuing on from a meeting last month where developers SolarQ met with locals, the hall was again filled on Tuesday night as landowners discussed the issue among themselves.

"Even though I'm standing in front of you tonight, I want to make it clear that I don't have any bigger stake in this than anybody else,” Geoff Thomas said.

"It's about seeing and hearing from you about what you think about this project.”

Many of the same issues that arose in the first meeting made a return appearance - including fears about the impact the development would have on the value of local land.

"I can't see anyway that this is going to increase my land's value, it's going to be an eyesore,” one man said during the meeting.

While there was still strong opposition among those in the room, many of the attendees felt they hadn't been given all of the information they needed to make an informed decision.

Questions still remain about stage three of the project, which will see the entire size of the development expand to 1872ha.

Couple that with stage one and the entire project, panels and infrastructure included, will take up an area comparable to 2622 standard football fields, or roughly eight-and-half times the size of the Brisbane CBD.

"Stage two and three, they would not reveal a thing to us,” Mr Thomas said.

"They wouldn't give us any answers because of a confidentiality clause.”

At the end of the meeting, attendees were given copies to lodge their opposition to the development.

Further meetings, including with local politicians, are expected to be organised in the near future.