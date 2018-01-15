Plenty of polish left on this new Gympie business

Owner of Angelic Nails, Carly Jurss, has just opened her new store in Mellor St, Gympie.

HOW do you combine your love of creating art with making a living?

According to owner of Angelic Nails, Carly Jurss, the answer is simple - Nail art.

"I think every tech gets attracted to doing nails because of nail art, but it was when I started doing nails I realised the foundation is the most important thing,” Mrs Jurss said.

"If you've got a bad nail to start off with, nail art's not going to fix it”.

Mrs Jurss recently opened her new store in Mellor St at the start of the year, but her loyal clients have followed Angelic Nails since she started in 2013 from a room in her home.

"I opened on the second of January here. Prior to that I spent 14 months working out of one of the (hairdressing) salons down the main street and before that I was working from home,” she said.

The move is to allow her more space because the ultimate goal is to construct consulting suites inside the store.

"There's a lot of mobile technicians and mobile beauty therapists in town and I know that it's not always possible for them to go to a client's house and I want to give them a home to come to if they need it. Whether it's once a week or once a month or whatever,” she said.

Mrs Jurss also has training in other beauty therapies which she's unable to pursue at present.

"Eyelash extensions and spray tanning is what I'm also trained in but I don't currently offer them because I don't have the time. Nails keep me very very busy,” she said.

"Generally I'm booked up a week to two weeks in advance”.

And when she talks about nail art, she means art, because each of her designs are created through her own steady brush work and inspiration can come from anywhere.

"Everywhere and anywhere. A lot of my clients get online - pinterest is a huge thing for everybody these days.

"Anything someone finds on the internet, I'm willing to give it a go and basically recreate what they've done or draw on artworks from around the world.

"I've done Picasso nails before.

"Generally comic book characters can be some of the most difficult to recreate. Especially because the medium is so different. I'm working with gel polish and trying to get gel polish to behave like acrylic paint, it just doesn't work that way.

"Acrylic paint dries as you go where as gel polish doesn't dry until you set it (using a specialised UV lamp designed for this purpose) so you get a lot of movement.”

Anyone Googling nail art on the internet can see some pretty wild and way out designs including some incorporating dead insects. While Mrs Jurss hasn't come up against many of those requests, she has had some interesting projects.

"Not dead insects, no, but I have done snake skin before. Real snake skin - the skin off a snake that's been shed,” she said.

"It looked amazing but I'm not about to go and put scorpions or anything like that on though. There's a lot of suppliers that have dried flowers and things like that that you can do but I haven't had any call for that so I don't have them but absolutely, I can do that.”

It's a fairly lengthy process but Mrs Jurss likes to allow plenty of time for her appointments.

"Some nails take me five minutes, some nails take me 30 minutes just with nail art. It can be quite involved or it can be quite simple. And surprisingly some of the simplest looking designs can be quite difficult to do.

"I allow two hours for a full set of nails. That gives my client time if they want to have nail art or something fancy, they've got that option. Generally I can finish a set in an hour to an hour and 15. I like to allocate more time to give more to my clients. I want to make sure that they look right and they're correct.”

Once applied, the nails will wear best if regularly maintained.

"With every beauty service there's always a little home maintenance to do too. Like I always recommend to my clients to use cuticle oil at least once a day, but preferably twice.

"And cuticle oil can be Dadi Oil which is a really good one which I sell here or coconut oil, olive oil, sunflower seed oil or whatever.”

They also require regular filling because as the fingernails grow, the acrylic nails move up the length of the nail.

"Ideally fortnightly (for a refill) is the best time because as the nail grows it really becomes unbalanced and that's where people, after two weeks, find they start to get lifting if they don't look after their nails.”

The polish certainly hasn't worn off this occupation for Mrs Jurss who says she stocks more than 260 colours and a range of finishes from matte, to gloss, to chrome and glitter.

Plus there are always new procedures to learn and new techniques to discover.

"I have new products coming in all the time so there's always something new I'm trying and I attend training workshops every year to keep up to date with everything new in the industry,” she said.

Angelic Nails is located at Shop 4, 66 Mellor St or call for an appointment on 0408 321 200.